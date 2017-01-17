Nike could eliminate Cleveland Cavaliers' black sleeved...

Those black, sleeved Cleveland Cavaliers jerseys you fell in love with during the team's championship run in June could be going bye-bye next season when Nike takes over as the NBA's exclusive apparel provider. Kelly Dwyer of Yahoo Sports is reporting the shoe company "doesn't plan to produce sleeved jerseys" as part of it's product line, and that could spell the end of the Cavs' "pride" black sleeved uniforms, unless exceptions are made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.