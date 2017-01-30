NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Possible Reasons Philly Said No to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Jan 8, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead defends against Philadelphia 76ers guard TJ McConnell during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports In recent NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers turned down a trade that would send TJ McConnell to the Cleveland Cavaliers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC