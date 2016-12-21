McCollum has 43 points, Trail Blazers...

McCollum has 43 points, Trail Blazers top Timberwolves 95-89

15 hrs ago

C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 14-point first-half deficit in a 95-89 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Evan Turner added 11 points for the Blazers.

