McCollum has 43 points, Trail Blazers top Timberwolves 95-89
C.J. McCollum scored a career-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 14-point first-half deficit in a 95-89 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Evan Turner added 11 points for the Blazers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC