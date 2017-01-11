McCollum has 25, Blazers beat Lakers for 10th straight time
C.J. McCollum scored 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers used a dominant third quarter to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th consecutive time, 108-87 on Tuesday night. The Blazers trailed by two to start the second half, but held the Lakers to 21.7 percent shooting and blocked four shots in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 23-12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC