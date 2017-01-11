LeBron James studied 25 minutes of film to learn exactly how...
While he's averaging his usual 26 points and nearly eight rebounds per game, the number that sticks out the most is his 8.2 assists per game, the second highest average of his career. On a Cleveland Cavaliers team stocked with scorers and shooters, James has tried to improve his playmaking skills, specifically, by learning how to throw the perfect pass.
