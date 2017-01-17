LeBron James gave a passionate goodby...

LeBron James gave a passionate goodbye to Obama on his final...

14 hrs ago

On the final night of Barack Obama's presidency, LeBron James posted a video to Uninterrupted to thank the president for his service and to say goodbye. "I just wanna say to Barack, to Michelle, to the kids and everybody, you guys have been a true inspiration, not only to myself, not only to my family and my kids, but to everybody," James said.

