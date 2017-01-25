LeBron James (23) sits on the bench during the second
Making sense of latest LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers saga LeBron, outspoken on Cavs' flaws, has his eyes set on another ring. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2ktNRC2 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James says he hopes the team makes moves for the stretch run of the season because he doesn't think the current roster is good enough to compete for another championship.
