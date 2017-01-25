LeBron James (23) sits on the bench d...

LeBron James (23) sits on the bench during the second

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Germantown

Making sense of latest LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers saga LeBron, outspoken on Cavs' flaws, has his eyes set on another ring. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2ktNRC2 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James says he hopes the team makes moves for the stretch run of the season because he doesn't think the current roster is good enough to compete for another championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... 17 hr Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... 17 hr West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. 17 hr Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 18 hr Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... 18 hr Drug Pharts 7
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,270,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC