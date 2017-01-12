Kyle Korver participates in first shootaround with Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyle Korver joined the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. But he didn't participate in his first shootaround with his new team until Friday morning, ahead of the Cavs' contest against the Sacramento Kings.
