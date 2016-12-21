Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ring in 2017 With Kisses on...

It was a very romantic New Year's Eve for Khloe Kardashian , who has weathered a lot of heartbreak over the last few years. The 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent the evening at the Rockwell nightclub in Miami, getting cozy with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson , 25. The two "were kissing and dancing all night," an eyewitness told E! News exclusively.

