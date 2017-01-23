Khloe Kardashian is never home
Khloe Kardashian "spends more time" at boyfriend Tristan Thompson's house in Cleveland, Ohio than at home in Los Angeles. The 'Revenge Body' star has only been dating the Cleveland Cavaliers player since last September, but things appear to be hotting up between the couple as the blonde beauty is never home.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 20
|SOO
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
