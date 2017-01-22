Kay Felder and Eric Moreland Developing On Canton Charge
The Cleveland Cavaliers have used their ability to assign players to their NBA Development League affiliate, the Canton Charge, wisely. Two of these players, Kay Felder and Eric Moreland, consistently stand-out as NBA level talents in this setting.
