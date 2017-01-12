Jokic, Chandler help Nuggets roll past Pacers in London
Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets emphatically ended a five-game losing streak with a 140-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in the NBA's Global Games series at O2 Arena. Wilson Chandler added 21 points, and Danilo Gallinari had 18 for the Nuggets.
