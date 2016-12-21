James scores 26 as short-handed Cavaliers beat Pelicans
LeBron James scored 26 points while playing with a case of the flu that's been going around the team, and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 90-82 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving missed his second straight game because of tightness in his right hamstring as Cleveland dressed only 10 players.
