Ivica Zubac might start for Lakers, but when?
Point guard D'Angelo Russell handled the ball, while giving the Lakers more confidence both with his health and ability to fit back seamlessly into the lineup. Center Ivica Zubac set screens, rolled and finished so gracefully that Russell remarked that his presence “makes it easy.” How soon will those images during Sunday's practice emerge in games? Although Russell is listed as questionable after missing the past three games with a right knee and calf injury, he is expected to return when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets tonight at Staples Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC