Ivica Zubac might start for Lakers, b...

Ivica Zubac might start for Lakers, but when?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Point guard D'Angelo Russell handled the ball, while giving the Lakers more confidence both with his health and ability to fit back seamlessly into the lineup. Center Ivica Zubac set screens, rolled and finished so gracefully that Russell remarked that his presence “makes it easy.” How soon will those images during Sunday's practice emerge in games? Although Russell is listed as questionable after missing the past three games with a right knee and calf injury, he is expected to return when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets tonight at Staples Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Jan 25 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan 25 Drug Pharts 7
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC