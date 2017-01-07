Horford carries Celtics past 76ers

Horford carries Celtics past 76ers

Bangor Daily News

The Celtics' first major free-agent signee scored five points in the first three quarters but then scored 14 in the fourth, including his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter with 17.2 seconds left that gave Boston to a 110-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Horford, who finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, was 2-for-9 from the floor through three quarters but then hit three 3-pointers and a two for 11 straight points for his team in a 3:01 span.

