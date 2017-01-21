Heat beat Bucks 109-97 to earn season-best 3rd straight win
Riding a three-game winning streak for the first time since last March, the Miami Heat and their fans finally have something to cheer about Heat beat Bucks 109-97 to earn season-best 3rd straight win Riding a three-game winning streak for the first time since last March, the Miami Heat and their fans finally have something to cheer about Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLOV7g Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot during the final minutes of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Miami. Waiters had 33 points as the Heat defeated the Bucks 109-97.
