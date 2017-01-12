Harris hits big 3, Pistons beat Lakers 102-97 to snap skid
Tobias Harris scored 23 points and hit a decisive 3-pointer with 30.5 seconds to play, and the Detroit Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a 102-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Marcus Morris scored 23 points and Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons.
