Dion Waiters scores 33 to help Heat beat Bucks 109-97

Dion Waiters tied a career high with 33 points and the last-place Miami Heat won a season-best third game in a row Saturday by beating the slumping Milwaukee Bucks, 109-97. Bucks coach Jason Kidd shook up his lineup, but they lost their fifth game in a row and second in as many nights.

