Dickinson vs Clear Creek Boys Basketball
A group of sixth- through eighth-grade students from Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy on Friday got a chance to learn a little bit of hidden history outside the classroom by attending the movies at Mall of the Mainland in Texas City. Leading 52-41 heading into the final period, Dickinson saw the Clear Creek Wildcats roar back to take a late lead, but the Gators came through with clutch shooting to hang on for a thrilling 69-66 district win Friday in front of their home fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC