Dickinson vs Clear Creek Boys Basketball

A group of sixth- through eighth-grade students from Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy on Friday got a chance to learn a little bit of hidden history outside the classroom by attending the movies at Mall of the Mainland in Texas City. Leading 52-41 heading into the final period, Dickinson saw the Clear Creek Wildcats roar back to take a late lead, but the Gators came through with clutch shooting to hang on for a thrilling 69-66 district win Friday in front of their home fans.

