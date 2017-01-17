Curry, Durant, LeBron, Irving to start NBA All-Star Game

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is fouled while driving to the basket by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. less Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry is fouled while driving to the basket by Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in ... more Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant drives for a dunk attempt past Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson, center left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.