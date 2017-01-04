Cleveland Cavaliers: Which Cavs Are on the Trading Block?
Oct 13, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert drives against Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell in the third quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports The Cleveland Cavaliers are the top dog in the East, but they might be able to trade these players for another needed veteran presence to improve their team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC