Cleveland Cavaliers: The Masterlist Of Targeted Players

Sep 26, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Jack talks with members of the media during Atlanta Hawks media day at The W Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a lot of reported targets and, even on this site, a lot of proposed trade scenarios that aren't official reports but speculative pieces on players that could improve the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.