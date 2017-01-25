Cleveland Cavaliers problems start wi...

Cleveland Cavaliers problems start with defense, not backup guard -- Terry Pluto

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Answer: We will get to the point guard in a moment, but let's start with this fact -- the lack of a backup point guard is not the Cavs biggest problem right now. A: LeBron is right, they need a backup point guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... 2 hr Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... 2 hr West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. 2 hr Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 2 hr Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... 3 hr Drug Pharts 7
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC