Cleveland Cavaliers Motionless at #3 in ESPN's Power Rankings
The Washington Wizards were the big winner in Stein's recent power rankings as they bounced from nine all the way up to four. While they jumped, the Cleveland Cavaliers remained motionless at their number three spot.
