Cleveland Cavaliers: Kay Felder Has Benefited From His Time In Canton
Ever since losing Matthew Dellavedova to the Milwaukee Bucks in free-agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in serious need of a backup point guard. To this point, Iman Shumpert has been splitting time as the team's backup point guard and shooting guard.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
