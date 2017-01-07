Cleveland Cavaliers: J.R. Smith Asks For Our Prayers

Jun 22, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, forward LeBron James and guard J.R. Smith laugh during the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA championship celebration in downtown Cleveland. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Jewel was emotional as she released heartbreaking video asking for the combined prayers of the Cleveland Cavalier family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.