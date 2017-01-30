Cleveland Cavaliers inquired the Philadelphia 76ers about trading for T.J. McConnell
T.J. McConnell is quickly becoming one of the hottest names in the NBA thanks to his role in the recent success the Philadelphia 76ers are having. "The best thing for me is to just not pay any attention to it," McConnell was quoted Sunday when asked about the trade discussions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Jan 25
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan 25
|Drug Pharts
|7
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC