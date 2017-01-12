Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith ...

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith shares photo of newborn daughter, Dakota

Cleveland Cavalier J.R. Smith shared a photo Thursday of his newborn daughter, Dakota, who arrived last week five months early. In the photo, posted to the guard's Instagram account , Smith's daughter Demi can bee seen smiling as she peers into a NICU bed, and Dakota's tiny toes are visible.

