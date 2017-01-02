Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron Ja...

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been as

LeBron James improving another area of his game His play has helped keep the Cavs at the top of the East Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2iXQJ9F No one needed to tell LeBron James his three-point shooting percentage for the first five weeks of the season. So he went to work.

