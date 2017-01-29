Cleveland Cavaliers: Eric Moreland Is Officially On Their Radar
NBA Development League center Eric Moreland is on the radar for the Cleveland Cavaliers according to Fox Sports Ohio's insider Sam Amico. If you've been reading King James Gospel regularly, you may have noticed there are a few articles on Moreland and his potential fit with the Cavs. To this point, I've been hoping that the Cleveland Cavaliers have been noticing the talent level and versatility of Moreland because with their lack of frontcourt depth, rim-protection and youth, Moreland is the perfect fit for their ball club.
