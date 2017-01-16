Cleveland Cavaliers: Cedi Osman Drawi...

Cleveland Cavaliers: Cedi Osman Drawing Interest From Denver Nuggets, Others

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the chance to get their point guard if they're willing to give up a young and talented player to the Denver Nuggets. Cleveland Cavaliers draft-and-stash prospect Cedi Osman is drawing some interest in corners around the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
Chicago, IL

