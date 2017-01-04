Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers...

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, How to Watch, Game Info

The last time the Chicago Bulls met up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James wore a full Chicago Cubs uniform to the United Center, Rajon Rondo had a triple-double, and the Bulls defeated the defending world champions, 111-105. Since that six-point win over James and the Cavaliers, the Bulls have gone 6-11, Rondo is completely out of the rotation , and the Bulls are barely clinging to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference race where just about everyone not named the Sixers or Nets has a shot at the postseason.

Chicago, IL

