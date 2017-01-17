Checking In On The Champion Cleveland Cavaliers
At the midway point of the NBA regular season, the defending champions find themselves right where they expect to be, sitting on top of the Eastern Conference standings. With a 29-11 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the fourth-best record in the league and appear to be well on their way to another Central Division title.
