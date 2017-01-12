Celtics pull away to beat Wizards
Isaiah Thomas scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics pulled away late for a 117-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Al Horford added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games and ended Washington's three-game winning streak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC