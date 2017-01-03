Cav's star's wife has baby prematurely
Cleveland Cavaliers star J.R. Smith spoke directly to his fans via video on Saturday to share some "very important news." In stark contrast to their jubilant video reveal of Harris Smith's pregnancy in October, the couple appeared sad and deeply concerned in their poignant announcement.
