Cavs' Irving shares inspirational message to motivate kids Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving spent a day devoted to big speeches by delivering one from the heart Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ka8J16 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving drives between New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings and forward Lance Thomas during an NBA basketball game in New York. Cleveland's All-Star point guard, whose own life has undergone major changes over the past year or so as he has become a father, Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion, spoke to hundreds of school kids on Friday, Jan. 20, about following their dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.