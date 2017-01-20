Cavs' Irving shares inspirational mes...

Cavs' Irving shares inspirational message to motivate kids

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Cavs' Irving shares inspirational message to motivate kids Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving spent a day devoted to big speeches by delivering one from the heart Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ka8J16 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving drives between New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings and forward Lance Thomas during an NBA basketball game in New York. Cleveland's All-Star point guard, whose own life has undergone major changes over the past year or so as he has become a father, Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion, spoke to hundreds of school kids on Friday, Jan. 20, about following their dreams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. 15 hr SOO 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec 23 Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC