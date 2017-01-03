Cavaliers acquire Kyle Korver, comple...

Cavaliers acquire Kyle Korver, complete trade with Hawks

14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Two days after agreeing to the deal, the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a trade with Atlanta for Kyle Korver, one of the league's best 3-point shooters, who will be able to spot up on the perimeter and wait for LeBron James to pass him the ball. The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver, a 14-year veteran whose ability to come off screens and deep range challenge defenses.

