Cavaliers 34 mins ago 2:13 p.m.Clevel...

Cavaliers 34 mins ago 2:13 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers look to correct mistakes at Pelicans

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a hard-fought 118-115 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night, but rather than lamenting the setback, the Eastern Conference leaders are focused on improvements. The Cavaliers felt they let too many opportunities slip through their hands and allowed the Spurs to pull away late in the overtime, and aim to correct those miscues tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 20 SOO 2
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,193,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC