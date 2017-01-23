Cavaliers 34 mins ago 2:13 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers look to correct mistakes at Pelicans
The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a hard-fought 118-115 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night, but rather than lamenting the setback, the Eastern Conference leaders are focused on improvements. The Cavaliers felt they let too many opportunities slip through their hands and allowed the Spurs to pull away late in the overtime, and aim to correct those miscues tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
