Cavaliers 2 hour ago 12:28 p.m.Kyrie Irving: Cleveland Cavaliers need aggressive mindset

The New Orleans Pelicans started fast and continued to dominate the pace of play in the first half, only to hold on at the end to secure a 124-122 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Monday night. The Pelicans handed the Cavaliers their fifth loss in the last seven games and third in the previous four against Western Conference competition over a 10-day stretch.

