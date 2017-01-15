Carmelo Anthony is ready to have 'con...

Carmelo Anthony is ready to have 'conversation' about being traded from Knicks

Carmelo Anthony wanted to join the Knicks , loves playing in New York, by most accounts, and is in the middle of a five-year contract with a no-trade clause. However, the nine-time all-star said Sunday that he was ready to have a "conversation" with management about being dealt to another team.

