Brooklyn Nets transform their playing style under Sean Marks

When the Brooklyn Nets missed the playoffs last season for the first time since relocating from New Jersey in 2012, owner Mikhail Prokhorov felt it was time for a change, firing coach Lionel Hollins and reassigning general manager Billy King. After all, Prokhorov promised Nets fans a championship in five years when he bought the team in 2010 and only had one playoff series win to show for it.

