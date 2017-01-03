Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade-Dead...

Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade-Deadline Targets for Cleveland Cavaliers

14 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

With the NBA trade deadline merely weeks away, even the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers should be looking to upgrade their roster. Given the sudden retirement of Mo Williams before the start of the season , loss of Chris Andersen to a torn ACL and the possibility of not regaining J.R. Smith from thumb surgery until April means the Cavs have a few areas in need of insurance.

