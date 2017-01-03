Basketball: LA Lakers star Luol Deng ...

Basketball: LA Lakers star Luol Deng excited for return of NBA Global Games

Read more: Ilford Recorder

Londoner Luol Deng says he hopes the NBA Global Games continue to help grow basketball in London, with the series set to return next week, Denver Nuggets face Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on January 12 - the sixth regular season game to take place in the capital since March 2011. Deng, who now plys his trade for LA Lakers, played at the venue in 2009 during his stint with Chicago Bulls, helping them to narrowly edge a thrilling pre-season game 102-101.

