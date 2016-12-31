6 presumed dead as divers search for wreckage of missing plane
A search plane flies over Lake Erie on Friday looking for a plane carrying six people that disappeared overnight shortly after takeoff from a Cleveland airport along Lake Erie's shore. The Coast Guard has called off the search.
