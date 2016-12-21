Wiggins, Towns lead Wolves over Bucks...

Wiggins, Towns lead Wolves over Bucks, 116-99

Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Zach LaVine added 24 points and Shabazz Muhammad had 22 points in 18 minutes off the bench for the Wolves, who shot 55.8 per cent from the field and hit 13 of 25 3-pointers.

