Westbrook denies taking pregame swipe...

Westbrook denies taking pregame swipe at Warriors

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

Russell Westbrook denies taking swipe at Warriors Russell Westbrook denied he yelled out "Thank you, Kyrie," after Irving beat the Warriors. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2iuSdba .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) 20 hr Bella 2,116
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Fri Knock off purse s... 6
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 19
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC