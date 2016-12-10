These kids' adorable reaction to getting Cavs tickets for Christmas is all of us

Two Iowa teens got their wish this Christmas when their mom gave them tickets to see the Cleveland Cavaliers play at The Q. 14-year-old Kole and 11-year-old Karson Wehde are huge Cavs fans, so they both freaked out in the most adorable way when they realized they would have a chance to see their idols play in person. "At Cleveland? It's at Cleveland! We're going to Cleveland!" the two scream in a video captured on their mom, Kim's, Twitter account.

