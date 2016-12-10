These kids' adorable reaction to getting Cavs tickets for Christmas is all of us
Two Iowa teens got their wish this Christmas when their mom gave them tickets to see the Cleveland Cavaliers play at The Q. 14-year-old Kole and 11-year-old Karson Wehde are huge Cavs fans, so they both freaked out in the most adorable way when they realized they would have a chance to see their idols play in person. "At Cleveland? It's at Cleveland! We're going to Cleveland!" the two scream in a video captured on their mom, Kim's, Twitter account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Bella
|2,116
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Dec 23
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|19
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC