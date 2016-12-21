Steve Kerr: Matthew Dellavedova's absence from Cavs 'jumps out'
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the biggest difference he sees in the Cavs from the past two seasons is the absence of Matthew Dellavedova. "Dellavedova's absence jumps out," Kerr said, before the Cavs and Warriors were to meet on Christmas Day for the renewal of their rivalry.
