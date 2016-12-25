Russell Westbrook pushes Thunder past Timberwolves

A dish to Jerami Grant for a 3-pointer, an alley-oop pass to Steven Adams for a dunk, an alley-oop pass to Grant for a dunk, a strike to Enes Kanter for a fastbreak layup, an alley-oop pass to Andre Roberson for a fastbreak layup, a high-five to a kid in the front row for an unforgettable Christmas memory. Westbrook accounted for 64 points - scoring 31 and assisting 33 more on 15 assists - in the Thunder's 112-100 win over the Timberwolves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.