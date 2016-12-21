Preview: Hawks at Timberwolves

Preview: Hawks at Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks look to extend their road winning streak to five and win back-to-back games for the first time in more than two weeks when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The Hawks won at Denver 109-108 on Friday without three key players in their rotation after losing by eight points at home against Minnesota two days earlier.

